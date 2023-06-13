YNW Melly looked pleased to finally be in court for his double-murder trial yesterday (June 12). Years after surrendering himself to authorities in 2019, the Florida native is now facing the death penalty if found guilty of killing two of his associates – YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser – in a brutal shooting. Not only got he receive the fatal sentence, but Melly is actually the first person to be tried under new state law allowing a jury to convict with a minimum 8-4 vote rather than the usual unanimous 12.

On the first day of proceedings, we heard testimony from prosecutors and their witnesses on the Law & Crime live stream. It was alleged that Melly recruited fellow lyricist Fredo Bang to pick him up after the incident went down. While the “Murder On My Mind” hitmaker was running from the scene of the crime, his accomplice, YNW Bortlen, drove the shooting victims to the hospital. While in court, footage of the vehicle driving up outside was played. Melly even appeared to shed a tear while seeing the bodies of his late friends carried into the building.

YNW Melly’s Trial Continues in Broward County

The 23-year-old’s former attorney, Bradford Cohen, has said that it will be very difficult for Melly to be found guilty. Perhaps the most difficult part will be proving beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused pulled the trigger. “When I was on the case, I had a very clear path to the defense. I believe there are some large holes in the case for the prosecution,” the celebrity lawyer wrote on IG yesterday.

Elsewhere on social media, a post has been shared to the alleged murderer’s profile today (June 13). It encourages fans to tune into the live stream and send him prayers as he awaits his fate. Will you be tuning into day two of YNW Melly’s double-murder trial? Let us know in the comments, and read what Boosie Badazz’s experience at the courthouse supporting his young friend yesterday was like at the link below.

