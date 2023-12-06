murder trial
- CrimeTupac Murder Trial Hit With Multi-Month DelayThe trial is now scheduled to get under way in November. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYoung Dolph Trial's Judge Scorches His Alleged Killer In Court: WatchHernandez Govan sought to rearrange the terms of his bond to allow for employment, and Judge Mitchell didn't go easy on him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Dolph's Murder Trial Will Seek Jurors Outside Of MemphisThe judge in Young Dolph's trial doesn't want any further delays.By Cole Blake
- MusicYoung Dolph's Accused Murderer Begs For Non-Memphis JuryAccording to Justin Johnson's attorney, "A jury from somewhere else lacks that personal connection to the crime."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJam Master Jay Murder Witness Tearfully Recalls ShootingAccording to Uriel "Tony" Rincon, he waited so long to come forward because he was afraid.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeJam Master Jay Murder Trial: Prosecutors Claims Witnesses Will Lie For Fear Of RetaliationThe claim came in late Monday night after the first day of the trial. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJam Master Jay Trial Begins Two Decades After His MurderA couple of days after the jury selection process began, Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington face life in prison if convicted.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeJam Master Jay's Murder Trial Enters Jury Selection PhaseThe trial is due to start a week from today.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKeefe D Hires New Lawyer Ahead Of 2Pac Murder TrialKeefe D has ditched his public defenders.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFBG Duck Murder: 6 O-Block Members Found GuiltyEach of the six O-Block-affiliated defendants will be facing life in prison after being found guilty in the killing of FBG Duck.By Cole Blake
- CrimeJam Master Jay's Alleged Murderers Trials Will Begin This MonthTwo of the men will be in court starting January 29.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicFredo Bang Reflects On YNW Melly's Trial, Says They Haven't Talked Since 2022Fredo Bang says he and YNW Melly haven't talked since the rapper lost his phone privileges. By Cole Blake
- MusicYFN Lucci Will Be Able To Get A Haircut And New Clothes Before His Trial BeginsLucci will get to look his best during his upcoming murder trial.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKeefe D's Bail Hearing DelayedKeefe D will have to wait another week for his bail hearing.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKeefe D Seeks House Arrest While Awaiting Tupac Murder TrialProsecutors currently feel that Pac's alleged killer is "too dangerous" for house arrest.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKeefe D Says His Comments On 2Pac Are "Entertainment"Keefe D says the truthfulness of his interviews on 2Pac's death are unverified and were done for entertainment.By Cole Blake
- MusicVanilla Ice Recalls 2Pac Labeling Him "Great" & Admits He Knows "Too Much" About His DeathVanilla Ice recently reflected on his friendship with the late 2Pac.By Cole Blake