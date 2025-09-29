Yella Beezy Wants Informants' Names Before Mo3 Murder Trial

Yella Beezy Informants Names Mo3 Murder Trial Hip Hop News
DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 25: Rapper Yella Beezy backstage during TwoGether Land Festival at Fair Park on May 25, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
Yella Beezy will stand trial for allegedly hiring a hitman to murder Mo3 in 2020 on February 2 of next year.

Yella Beezy has been trying to modify his bond in his upcoming capital murder-for-hire trial for the death of rapper Mo3, but his efforts have also extended to other court matters. According to an exclusive report from AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins, he wants prosecutors in Dallas court to unveil the identities of informants and witnesses in his case over the 2020 incident.

For those unaware, the Dallas rapper received an indictment in March of this year for allegedly hiring a hitman to murder Mo in November of 2020. The alleged shooter, Kewon White, is also a codefendant in this case. Investigators accused Yella of taking $40,000 in cash out before the attack and claim surveillance footage links him to the crime. He got a $750,000 bond that placed him under home confinement, although he's trying to loosen these restrictions.

Nevertheless, Yella Beezy's Mo3 murder case just got another big update. The former's defense attorneys made new requests in court for the prosecution to reveal key information at least 20 days before the trial begins, such as the names and addresses of all potential witnesses and informants.

Yella Beezy Trial
Lil Weezyana 2022
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 29: Yella Beezy performs during Lil Weezyana 2022 at Champions Square on October 29, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In addition, they want to access all of law enforcement's evidence in the case, such as photos and lab test results. Basically, they hope to find anything to lessen their client's potential sentence or straight-up support his claim of innocence. Not only that, but the Texas MC's legal team wants a record of all statements Beezy made to police. They requested a pretrial hearing to assess the voluntary or involuntary nature of this cooperation, seeking to identify any allegedly misleading or coercive questioning tactics.

Elsewhere, the defense's motion wants to determine whether witnesses or informants had deals or incentives for their cooperation. Also, they want to block mention of previous incidents during trial that aren't related to it, unless the judge in the case finds it necessary and pertinent.

We will see how Yella Beezy's case develops. He will face trial for the alleged capital murder-for-hire of Mo3 on February 2, and could face the death penalty under Texas law if he's convicted.

