informant
- GossipFBG Duck Murder Case Informant Trenches News Dodges Questions In Resurfaced InterviewMartell Wiley, otherwise known as Trenches News, recently revealed that he's been cooperating with the FBI for years.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFBG Duck Murder Case: FBI Tells Jurors That A YouTuber Was Paid $25K To Be An Informant"It ain’t no more discrepancies. I'm here. Long live [FBG Duck, aka] Carlton," said Wiley. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBoosie Badazz Comments On Pras Being An InformantThe rapper knew little of Pras' case, but had some things to say about rats.By Noah Grant
- ViralPras Roasted For Allegedly Being An FBI InformantThe Fugees rapper admitted to receiving $100 million to be an unregistered agent of China.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramWack 100 Accuses 21 Savage Of Being An InformantThere isn't any love lost between these two and today, Wack is once again unleashing on 21 Savage.By Erika Marie
- MusicYoung Thug Witness Placed In Protective Custody After Court Docs LeakA witness who is planning to testify against Young Thug has been placed in protective custody after court documents leaked. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureBiz Markie's Manager Revealed To Be DEA InformantBiz Markie's former manager has been revealed to be a DEA informant.By Cole Blake
- GramJim Jones Responds To 50 Cent Trolling Him With Informant AllegationsJim Jones took to Instagram to respond to 50 Cent once again trolling him with accusations that he's a government informant.By Erika Marie
- BeefFrench Montana Exposes 50 Cent Snitch Paperwork: "This Beef Is Over"French Montana thinks he just won the feud against 50 Cent.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsEbro Shares Theory That Tekashi 6ix9ine Has Been A Federal Informant All AlongEbro puts the pieces together.By Aron A.
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine's Driver Testifies To Being An Informant: ReportJorge Rivera, 6ix9ine's driver, speaks today in court.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CulturePapoose Calls Snitching "Morally Wrong" & Says "It's Not A Street Thing"He doesn't name names but we know what's up.By Erika Marie
- GossipTekashi 6ix9ine Trial: Audio Of Rapper's Alleged Testimony Leaks OnlineThe audio seems to confirm that 6ix9ine indeed snitched on his co-defendants. By Aron A.
- MusicTory Lanez May Work With 6ix9ine In The Future: "I Kinda Miss That Guy"He doesn't agree with how he handled things, but "music is music."By Erika Marie