FBG Duck Murder Case Informant Trenches News Dodges Questions In Resurfaced Interview

At the end of last month, it was reported that an FBI agent told a group of jurors that a paid informant was assisting with FBG Duck's murder case. The informant was revealed to be Martell Wiley, otherwise known as Trenches News. He testified as a key witness in the federal trial earlier this week, claiming that he had been cooperating with authorities since 2006.

Now, social media users have dug up a No Jumper interview with the YouTuber from October, in which he's asked about rumors that he was an informant. Armed with new confirmation that he was actually cooperating, fans are reexamining the interview, noting how it seems to make a lot of sense. In the interview, he dances around all of Adam22's questions about the case, never outright denying being an informant.

Read More: FBG Duck Murder Case: FBI Tells Jurors That A YouTuber Was Paid $25K To Be An Informant

Martell Wiley AKA Trenches News Speaks On FBG Duck's Murder Case

Reportedly, after FBG Duck's 2020 death, Wiley contacted the Chicago Police Department and offered to help them with the case. According to FBI Special Agent Kevin Doyle, he provided "background information" and reviewed "surveillance footage" and "social media postings." He's sure to face plenty of scrutiny for his decision to cooperate with authorities, but Wiley was set on seeking justice for the late rapper. He was additionally paid well, receiving more than 15 installments of nearly $25K for his work.

"They subpoenaed me to court. I've gotta come here and tell them, man," he also told viewers on his YouTube channel. "It ain't no more discrepancies. I'm here. Long live [FBG Duck] Carlton." What do you think of the resurfaced clip of Trenches News speaking on FBG Duck's murder case? Are you looking at it differently now that it's been confirmed he was cooperating with authorities? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: King Lil Jay Shuts Down Claims Of Hooking Up With Mama Duck

[Via]