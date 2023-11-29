FBG Duck Murder Case: FBI Tells Jurors That A YouTuber Was Paid $25K To Be An Informant

Some pieces are beginning to fall into place for the murder case of FBG Duck. Back in October jury duty was underway, as 150 people were whittled down to just 12. The tragic event that took place three years ago is finally starting to see some more progress toward a trial. Hopefully, the proper punishment for the six alleged gang members who have been charged with the murder will be handed down. They were reportedly members of a rival gang. Prosecutors and FBG's mother claim that they publicly took credit for the murder afterward.

With that part in motion, we now have more information from HipHopDX. According to them, an FBI Agent has recently informed the jurors that a paid informant has been assisting with the case. The name of that person is Martell Wiley and he runs a YouTube channel called Trenches News. In addition, the Chicago Sun-Times says he will be testifying this week.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs' Baby Mama & Benny The Butcher Get Up Close & Personal In New Photo

Martell Wiley Got A Lot Of Money To Help

FBI Special Agent Kevin Doyle said that Wiley got over 15 installments of nearly $25,000. Additionally, his work with authorities officially began in 2021. However, the YouTuber did contact the Chicago Police Department one day after FBG's murder to offer his help. Doyle mentioned that "he would provide background information. He reviewed surveillance footage [and] reviewed social media postings." Wiley is sure to be under fire for breaking the street codes of not snitching. But, he wants to help bring justice to Duck. Wiley said, "They subpoenaed me to court. I've gotta come here and tell them, man," he said in a video on his channel. "It ain't no more discrepancies. I'm here. Long live [FBG Duck, aka] Carlton."

What are your initial thoughts on this latest development with the FBG Duck murder case? Do you think things are going to rapidly escalate in court after Martell Wiley broke the code? Will this extra information help bring justice to FBG Duck's family? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around FBG Duck. Furthermore, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Jaafar Jackson Channels Uncle Michael As Filming Begins For Michael Jackson Biopic

[Via] [Via]