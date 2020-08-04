FBG Duck
- MusicFBG Duck Murder Case: FBI Tells Jurors That A YouTuber Was Paid $25K To Be An Informant"It ain’t no more discrepancies. I'm here. Long live [FBG Duck, aka] Carlton," said Wiley. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKing Lil Jay Shuts Down Claims Of Hooking Up With Mama DuckHe's keeping it respectful.By Tallie Spencer
- CrimeFBG Duck Murder Trial Jury Selection UnderwayThe six men arrested for killing Duck will be on trial soon.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Durk Allegedly Connected To FBG Duck Case By FBI InformantThe last thing Durk wants is to be connected to the murder case.By Lavender Alexandria
- LifeFBG Duck's Mom Reveals "Teezy" Shared Her Son's Location Prior To His MurderThe first five arrests in connection with the late rapper's death took place in October 2021.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeFBG Duck's Mom Joins OnlyFans, Says Her Content Is "Fire As Hell"A increasing number of public figures are turning to NSFW content creation as an additional stream of income.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeKing Von Allegedly Placed $100K Hit On FBG Duck, FBI Witness Says: ReportA witness allegedly told the FBI that King Von increased a $50K bounty on FBG Duck's head to $10K. They also alleged Von bought O'Block chains to celebrate Duck's death. By Aron A.
- CrimeFBG Duck Affiliate CBE KG Shot & Killed: ReportCBE KG, an affiliate of FBG Duck, was reportedly shot and killed over the weekend in Chicago.By Cole Blake
- MusicKevin Gates Reveals He & Lil Durk Are Related After Showing FBG Duck LoveKevin Gates says Lil Durk is a "beautiful brother." By Aron A.
- CrimeFBG Duck Associate BCR Meezle Shot And Killed In ChicagoBCR Meezle was reportedly shot and killed at a hotel party in BloomingdaleBy Alexander Cole
- MusicFBG Duck's Mom Goes Off On Lil Durk For Dissing Her Son After Dropping "The Voice"FBG Duck's mother thinks Lil Durk should be more focused on King Von's death than dissing her fallen son. By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicFBG Duck Shooting Leads Chicago PD To Issue A Retaliation WarningThe Chicago Police Department sent out a warning for city residents to stay cautious of retaliation shootings in response to the August 4th murder of local rapper FBG Duck.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicFBG Duck's Mom Begs For No Retaliation Shootings After Son's DeathFBG Duck's mother slams Mayor Lori Lightfoot for saying her son "fancies himself as a rapper, but is a member of a gang."By Aron A.
- CrimeFBG Duck Reportedly Shot & Killed In ChicagoFootage of Chicago rapper FBG Duck shooting surfaced social media earlier today.By Aron A.