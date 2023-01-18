King Von allegedly put a $100K bounty to kill FBG Duck, according to newly released FBI documents.

Chicago Scene 88 obtained the newly released documents from an interview with a witness. The unnamed individual identified numerous people allegedly involved in Duck’s death. The witness spoke to officers on August 18th, 2020, weeks after Duck’s death.

ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 29: Rapper King Von attends Compound Saturday Nights at Compound on August 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Though many of the names have been redacted, the witness alleged King Von initially placed a $50K hit on FBG Duck. He then upped the reward to $100K.

The witness also alleged that King Von purchased “custom made necklaces for ‘O Block GDs’ responsible for the murder of WEEKLY.” Additionally, the FBI documents also revealed the person they interviewed identified the alleged shooters. The witness said Marcus Smart, better known as MuWop, carried out “several murders on behalf of O-Block Black Disciples.”

Another document that emerged identified the weapons used in the murder of FBG Duck, which is linked to dozens of other murders in Chicago.

Following the paperwork’s release, fans dug up an old tweet from King Von where he stated that he and Duck squashed their feud.

“Me and Duck settled Our differences right before he passed,” he tweeted after Duck’s passing. “We was talking bout bringing everybody together as a whole n changing da community for the better. Imma still stand on dat shit. Every step of the way imma be thinking of u. Even doe u dissed my dead homies and family.”

FBG Duck’s mother later shut down these claims, calling them lies.

There isn’t confirmation surrounding the authenticity of the documents at this point but HNHH will keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding the case.

