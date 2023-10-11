FBG Duck Murder Trial Jury Selection Underway

It's been three years since FBG Duck's murder in 2020 and the story is still the subject of so much public intrigue. Part of that comes from the continued revelations made by investigations in to the murder both by the public and by the legal system. Just over the weekend Duck's mother opener up about his passing in an interview where she reflected on the final day they spent together. She also responded to the rumors that King Von had placed a $100k bounty on Duck, which she claims were true and have been proven.

Earlier this week the legal proceedings for his trial began, starting with jury selection. According to AllHipHop around 150 prospective jurors will be thinned down to a group of 12. They'll oversee the trial of six different alleged gang members who have been charged with the murder of FBG Duck. The six are reportedly members of a rival gang and prosecutors claim that they publicly took credit for the murder afterward. That mirrored something Duck's mother insinuated in her recent interview. She also explained that her sons killers had been "telling on themselves" publicly.

FBG Duck Murder Trial Underway

Back in August, rumors emerged that Lil Durk may be connected to the FBG Duck case. Allegedly, files from an FBI informant which somehow made the rounds online identified both Durk and his brother as being involved with the case. That would go counter to the narrative Durk has been pushing about it recently. His message has been that the violence needs to be stopped.

Much of the information relating to Duck's murder has been made public through his mother. She's talked extensively about who she thinks was involved, most notably King Von. She's also spoken on how she believes the events unfolded including how Duck's location was revealed in the first place. What do you think of the newest developments in the murder trial of FBG Duck? Let us know in the comment section below.

