FBG Duck’s Mother Accuses King Von Of Putting $100K On Son’s Head

During a recent interview with No Jumper, FBG Duck's mother opened up about her son's final moments. The rapper's life came to a tragic end back in August of 2020, when he was shot at least 16 times outside of a Dolce & Gabbana store in Chicago. The performer was 26 years old. His mother reflected on the last day she spent with her late son, revealing that the last thing he told her was that he was heading back "home" to the city's east side.

She recalled getting into a petty argument with him before he left, cooking dinner for him and his children, and asking if he was leaving. "Yeah, ma, I'm finna go home," were his last words to his mother. She explained that the next day, when he was murdered, she had been with FBG Duck's younger sister. His mother says that was the day she learned her daughter was pregnant, noting that the performer got the chance to find out.

FBG Duck's Mother Speaks On Her Son's Passing

She also discussed rumors that King Von was behind the late rapper's murder, putting $100K on his head. According to her, "they proved it." FBG Duck's mom claims that the people allegedly behind his shooting have been "telling on [themselves]" for some time. She also recalled seeing a blogger unveil the paperwork documenting police body cam footage, which revealed her son's final words. His mom says that after police asked Duck where he'd been shot, he told them "everywhere."

She went on, describing how the deaths of both her son and King Von did nothing but hurt their families. She said she feels betrayed by the person who allegedly shared his location, as people losing their lives "over a song" is unnecessary. What do you think of FBG Duck's mother's allegations? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

