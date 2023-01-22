FBG Duck’s mother claimed that King Von allegedly killed Boss Trell with help from his friend T. Roy. Moreover, this news comes soon after an FBI witness said that the late Chicago rapper put a hit out on Duck. Still, a lot of information on these incidents is unclear, something that Duck’s mother acknowledged.

ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 29: Rapper King Von attends Compound Saturday Nights at Compound on August 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“Von allegedly killed Trell, him and T. Roy,” she stated in a video clip. “Only the streets know and only the people who did it know, so that’s why I’m saying ‘allegedly’. November the 6th, my nephew made a post and he said: ‘I’m tired of this gang banging s**t…’ one of them posts he said. But the fact he said that November the 6th, this man allegedly killed him on the 8th, and then died seven years later, eight years later on the day that one of the people he killed made a post. I’m spiritual with this s**t, okay? And once we gone, we gone.”

Moreover, Duck’s mother’s testimony is eerie and heartfelt. Even though a lot of details are still hazy, millions still mourn those who died in these disputes. However, many pointed to an old tweet of Von’s as an indication of things smoothing out.

“Me and Duck settled Our differences right before he passed,” he wrote after Duck passed. “We was talking bout bringing everybody together as a whole n changing da community for the better. Imma still stand on dat shit. Every step of the way imma be thinking of u. Even doe u dissed my dead homies and family.”

Still, Duck’s mother claimed that these sentiments were untrue. Even after these cases revealed so much pain, many continue to honor the positive legacies these people left behind. For example, King Von’s estate recently dropped a video for his track “Get It Done” on what would’ve been his 28th birthday.

However, what do you think of FBG Duck's mother's allegations that King Von killed Boss Trell with T. Roy?