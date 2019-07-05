fbg
- MusicFBG Duck Murder: New O-Block Footage Surfaces From Before & After HitViewer discretion is advised, as these new clips seem to show the shooting itself, culprits' escape, and when they arrived back in the neighborhood.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFBG Duck's Mother Reacts To Guilty Verdict In Son's Murder's CaseThe rapper's mom invited her family and loved ones present to go to her house for a "justice served" party for her son.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKing Von Allegedly Killed Boss Trell With Help From T. Roy, Says FBG Duck's MomThe allegation comes just days after FBI witnesses claimed Von put a hit out on FBG Duck.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearFuture Presents Real Boston Richey With Super Fly FBG Chain Following "Bullseye 2" CollabThe Tallahassee native delivered his debut project, "Public Housing," this Friday.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsDoe Boy & DJ Esco Team Up On "56 Birdz"Doe Boy and DJ Esco let 56 Birdz fly on their joint project.By Aron A.
- GossipApryl Jones Accused Of Cheating On Lil Fizz With FBG BabyGoatThings have taken an unexpected turn. By Chantilly Post
- NewsGuap Tarantino Returns With "Off The Charge"Guap Tarantino is back with a quick EP.By Aron A.
- NewsFBG's Doe Boy Drops Off Brand New Banger "Poor Or Rich"Doe Boy is back with a heater.By Aron A.
- NewsFBG's Casino Releases His New Project "Different"Casino is back with his latest project, "Different." By Aron A.
- NewsBurna Boy & Future Lead The City Boys On "Show & Tell"Future goes Afrobeats with Burna Boy on "Show & Tell."By Aron A.
- MixtapesFreebandz' Guap Tarantino Drops "Charge Em Up" Ft. Lil Gotit, Lil Keed & MoreGuap Tarantino comes through with a brand new project.By Aron A.
- News"FBG Independence Day" Includes Unreleased Heat From Doe Boy, Guap Tarantino & MoreThe Freebandz Gang releases some new music for the Fourth of July.By Alex Zidel