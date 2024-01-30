FBG Duck Murder: New O-Block Footage Surfaces From Before & After Hit

FBG Duck's tragic murder in August of 2020 sent shockwaves through Chicago's rap scene and its O-Block neighborhood. Moreover, following a long trial process and a lot of developments in this regard, the case is still of high interest. Not only that, but some clips recently surfaced of the incident both before and after, although it's hard to tell exactly what each of them displays. Seemingly, it shows the shooting itself, the culprits before and after it, and when they arrived at their community around the time of the crime. We advise viewer discretion for the shooting clip below, as it places you right on that street.

Furthermore, you may have already heard that the court found six O-Block residents guilty of conspiring and carrying out FBG Duck's murder. With this, years of investigations, testimonies, conflicting narratives, and loyalties resolved, although the bigger picture is never that easy. Still, many fans of Chicago's hip-hop scene and community members themselves can at least find a little solace in this justice. Unfortunately, though, these problems are too broad to go away, and thus, folks hope that this can be a wake-up call that results in less violence in the area.

FBG Duck's mother had this to say about this verdict shortly after they left that hearing: "Yes, [I feel like they served justice]. Look, from being kicked out the courtroom three times to just allowing God to do his work. And that's all I've been, is steel. When stuff like that happen to a good person, regardless of what somebody else think of them, it ain't gon' go unpunished. Vengeance... I could never want another mother to feel like this. To see they child shot down in the street like a dog. Okay? They had an FBG Duck death party. That's how it meant to them. They threw an FBG Duck death party!

"Same thing that make you laugh gon' make your a** cry," she concluded. "That's all I'ma say about that. Knowing that they would not do that to another family brings me comfort. Knowing they will not terrorize nobody else. They're done, the whole crew. O-Block and everything of it is done, they a** is done." For more news and the latest updates on this, stay up to date on HNHH.

Rest In Peace FBG Duck.

