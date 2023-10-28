Rico Recklezz Slams FBG Duck’s Mom, Claims Her Son Didn’t “Make The Cut”

The mother of late rapper FBG Duck, LaSheena Weekly, has continued to be vocal about who she believes was involved in her son's murder. Previously, she's alleged that King Von put $100K on Duck's head, claiming that she felt betrayed by those responsible his death. She's also said that those behind his 2020 shooting have already been "telling on themselves," leaving little room for speculation.

Now, Rico Recklezz has appeared on No Jumper with a message for Weekly, and it appears as though he has little sympathy for her. According to the rapper, instead of celebrating the incarceration of Duck's alleged killers, she should be trying to "do better." He seemingly suggested that Duck's death was a result of his own actions, claiming that Weekly should have advised her son not to mess with him. "She on that, 'Y'all finna go to jail, yeah I can't wait y'all killed my son!' B*tch, your son was out here trying to play Hunger Games and couldn't f*cking make the cut. F*ck you talkin' bout b*tch, I ain't showing you no motherf*ckin' respect," he said.

Rico Recklezz With A Message For FBG Duck's Mother

His rant didn't stop there, however. Rico Recklezz added that if she had told Duck to stop "playing" with him, "his a** wouldn't have got dropped." Back in 2020, FBG Duck was shot at least 16 times outside of a Dolce & Gabbana store in Chicago. This resulted in his untimely death at the age of 26. Earlier this month, jury selection for the trial of six men accused of being involved in FBG Duck's death began.

Prosecutors claim that the six alleged rival gang members publicly admitted to their involvement following Duck's death. What do you think of Rico Recklezz's message to FBG Duck's mother? Do you think he has a point, or were his comments disrespectful? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

