Young Buck Denies Rico Recklezz’s Chain-Tucking Accusations

During a recent interview with No Jumper, Rico Recklezz spoke on working with Young Buck. The Chicago-born performer claimed that he lost some respect for the Tennessee native after he discovered that he had his chain tucked into his shirt throughout their time in the studio. He says that he left and came back to retrieve his forgotten phone, only to find Young Buck with his chain on full display.

"One time I was around Young Buck and he tucked his chain," the 32-year-old began. "One time I went to the studio with Young Buck, his b*tch a** tucked his chain... his a** thought I left, I ended up leaving my phone though. I come back in the studio he got his whole chain out. He ain't had that motherf*cker out the whole time we've been in the studio. I lost my respect for him."

Young Buck Claims He Doesn't Know Rico Recklezz

His claims prompted a response from Young Buck, who says that his story is made up. According to him, he's not even sure who Rico Recklezz is. "Man I don't even know this n***a," he wrote. "Let alone tuck my chain in!!! N***A PLEASE." It remains unclear which of the artists is telling the truth in this situation, but of course, social media users are speculating. While many aren't buying Rico Recklezz's accusations, others think they sound conceivable.

This isn't the first time another artist has taken aim at Young Buck, however. Last month, 50 Cent threw some shade at the former G-Unit member backstage on his Final Lap tour. “Wait ‘til they see Straight Outta Cashville,” he said sarcastically in a clip. What do you think of Rico Recklezz claiming that Young Buck tucked his chain while they were together? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Young Buck and Rico Recklezz.

