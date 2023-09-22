50 Cent Takes Shots At Lloyd Banks And Young Buck

50 Cent is currently on his massive "The Final Lap" tour which features dozens of stops and an impressive array of guests. He's also been sharing plenty of updates with fans via his Instagram. One particular piece of behind-the-scenes video he shared earlier this month went viral after he asked why he doesn't get bras thrown on stage at him like Drake. Eventually, someone came through for him and he seemed thrilled to find a bra thrown at him during a recent show.

In a new video, he shared to Instagram, he's once again evoking other rappers' names. This time it's Lloyd Banks and Young Buck, former G-Unit signees. The video is basically a highlight reel of 50's recent show in New Jersey. While it looks like a great time, much of the focus was on what he said behind the scenes. “They think this is something? Wait ‘til they see Lloyd Banks’ tour,” he joked sarcastically in one clip. He followed it up by saying “Wait ‘til they see Straight Outta Cashville,” in reference to Young Buck's debut album. This isn't the first time 50 has taken aim at former G-Unit members. He shut down the entire prospect of a reunion last year claiming that he was tired of carrying them all. Check out the tour clip below.

50 Cent's Newest Disses

50 Cent has been embroiled in quite a few beefs recently. Last month, the rapper found himself in very hot water after throwing a microphone into the crowd at one of his shows to express his frustration at technical difficulties. A female radio host was hit by the mic, which caused some old foes to reemerge and take shots at 50.

Both The Game and Ja Rule used the mic throwing incident as gasoline for reigniting their beefs with 50. What do you think of 50 Cent taking shots at hit former collaborators in G-Unit? Let us know in the comment section below.

