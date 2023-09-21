Former 50 Cent Worker Pleads Guilty To Multi-Million Fraud Scheme

50 Cent has scored what many see as yet another legal victory in a career packed full of them. Mitchell Green, a former employee of 50 pleaded guilty to a fraud scheme that spawned from the rapper's Sire Spirits company. He pleaded guilty to taking $2.2 million in kickbacks from the company. That comes just a few years after a civil court lawsuit where 50 sued Green for his various malpractices which resulted in a $6 million verdict.

50 himself took to Instagram to react, sharing a screenshot of the news story. "Beam Suntory got me into this mess with these people. They are not going to like the out come," the accompanying caption read. In the comments, fans discussed the endless series of legal wing 50 Cent seems to get. "50 is the real definition of " my money by Monday," reads the top comment on the post. "Stop playing with this man and his money. Go find a celebrity that don’t pay attention because 50 pays attention down to the last dime," another agrees. Check out the post itself below.

50 Cent Employee Pleads Guilty To Fraud

Last week, 50 Cent finally got to celebrate a bra being thrown on stage at him. Earlier this summer he complained that he wasn't getting the same treatment on tour as Drake, who gets dozens of bras thrown on stage almost every night. Clearly at least one fan was listening and came through for 50 at a recent show.

50 has also recently reignited some of his long running beefs. He and Ja Rule have gone back and forth at each other recently with 50 aiming at a performance where Ja depicted himself as Jesus and Ja clapping back about 50's mic throw incident last month. Ja wasn't the only one to bring up the mic throw either as The Game made a similar post. What do you think of one of 50 Cent's former employees pleading guilty to a $2 million fraud scheme? Let us know in the comment section below.

