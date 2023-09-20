50 Cent Praises Ed Sheeran’s “In Da Club” Acoustic Cover Despite Fan Backlash

50 Cent shared Ed Sheeran’s acoustic cover of his hit song, “In Da Club,” on Instagram, Tuesday. Rather than making fun of the effort, as many fans online have been, 50 remarked that Sheeran is “killing shit.” 50’s Final Lap Tour partner, Busta Rhymes also shared a positive response to the cover, leaving several fire emojis on the post. Sheeran performed the song on Tuesday night during John Mayer's Heart and Armor Foundation concert in Los Angeles.

“Ed Sheeran right now in LA at the John Mayer concert Killing shit! BOOM,” he wrote in the caption. As for comments on the post, not too many fans joined in in agreement. One wrote: Cool tribute and all but this version is ass this could’ve been so much better.” Another joked: “You should sue him like Marvin Gay estate for this horrendous act.”

Ed Sheeran Performs At Heart & Armor Foundation Benefit Concert

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Ed Sheeran performs during the Heart and Armor Foundation benefit concert at The Wiltern on September 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images)

Other, more supportive, fans called on the two to collaborate again, after they worked together on the 2019 song “Remember the Name” alongside Eminem. After they dropped the song, Sheeran spoke about their relationship during an appearance on Hot Ones. He claimed that 50 Cent didn’t know who he was before the track.

50 Cent Praises Ed Sheeran's Performance

“If you were to go into my school and go, at the height of Shady Records, at the height of Aftermath [Entertainment], and go, ‘Which one of these kids is gonna do a song with Eminem and 50 Cent?’ No one would’ve guessed me,” Sheeran joked at the time. “50 will probably disagree with this, [but] I don’t think 50 had a fucking clue who I was. I think afterward he was like, ‘Oh, the ‘Shape of You’ guy!'” Check out 50 Cent’s supportive post for Ed Sheeran above.

