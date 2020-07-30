in da club
- Music50 Cent Can't Celebrate "In Da Club" Milestone Amid Latest Diddy Lawsuit50 Cent is too distraught to celebrate his "In Da Club" milestone.By Cole Blake
- MusicBest 50 Cent Songs: Candy Shop, In Da Club, and MoreExplore the best of 50 Cent's music, from iconic hits like 'In Da Club' to introspective tracks, showcasing his impact on hip-hop.By Jake Skudder
- Music50 Cent's Coolest Fan, An Elderly Woman, Responds To Her Viral MomentThe woman said seeing 50 Cent had been on her bucket list.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicWhat Is 50 Cent's Best-Selling Album?50 Cent's best-selling album is inching towards becoming diamond certification. By Axl Banks
- Music50 Cent Celebrates "In Da Club" Diamond Certification"Diamonds are forever," 50 Cent says.By Caroline Fisher
- Music50 Cent Praises Ed Sheeran’s “In Da Club” Acoustic Cover Despite Fan Backlash50 Cent was happy with Ed Sheeran's cover of "In Da Club."By Cole Blake
- Music50 Cent Reacts To Chris Tucker Joke About Michael Jackson Loving "In Da Club"MJ was down with "Get Rich Or Die Tryin'" the long way.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsLakeyah Puts Her Spin On J-Kwon's "Tipsy" With "In Da Club" From "The PixTape EP"Other female artists who contributed to the project include Doechii, Flo Milli, and Lola Brooke.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTony Yayo Details The Exact Moment He Knew Eminem Was "Real"Tony Yayo does his best impression of Eminem as he explains the infamous showdown between 50 Cent and Suge Knight at the "In Da Club" video shoot. By Aron A.
- Antics50 Cent Responds To Viral Clip Of "In Da Club" Playing At Ja Rule's ConcertMembers of Ja Rule's team quickly shut down a DJ for playing 50 Cent's "In Da Club" at a concert. By Aron A.
- Pop Culture50 Cent Explains "It's Your Birthday" Line From 2003 Hit "In Da Club"The Queens rapper explained why he started the hit single with the famous line.By Jada Ojii
- Music50 Cent Draws Packed Crowd Of 40,000 In Athens, GreeceFans came out in droves to see the "In Da Club" rapper perform. By Lamar Banks
- MusicEminem Reportedly Was Prepared To Fight Suge Knight With A Bulletproof VestAs told by G-Unit rapper Bang 'Em Smurf, Eminem was in a bulletproof vest and ready to fight Suge Knight at 50 Cent's "In Da Club" video shoot. By Aron A.
- Gram50 Cent Goes Off On Grammy's After "In Da Club" Hits Massive Milestone50 Cent still has beef with the Grammys.By Alexander Cole
- NewsMahalia Interpolates 50 Cent On "In The Club"Mahalia adapts 50 Cent's "In Da Club" for her new single.By Rose Lilah
- Pop Culture50 Cent Responds To Usher Playing "In Da Club" During His Son's Birth: "Coolest Shit Ever!"Usher welcomed his youngest son back in September and named him Sire.By Hayley Hynes
- News50 Cent Takes Lie Detector Test, Admits To Lying In His Songs50 Cent takes Vanity Fair's lie detector test and answers questions about his life, his music, and Kanye West's publicity stunts.By Joshua Robinson
- Music50 Cent Shows Loyalty To Eminem: "He Put Me On"With some feeling emboldened to openly disrespect Eminem's legacy, 50 Cent took a moment to remind the masses of their close and loyal friendship. By Mitch Findlay
- Numbers50 Cent's "In Da Club" Hits One Billion Views50 Cent secures a major musical milestone as his legendary single "In Da Club" officially hits one billion YouTube views.By Mitch Findlay
- BeefRick Ross "Laughs Last" After 50 Cent Loses "In Da Club" Remix AppealRick Ross wastes no time roasting 50 Cent in celebration of his courtroom victory. By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Loses "In Da Club" Remix Appeal Lawsuit Against Rick RossThe 50 Cent vs Rick Ross battle continues, this time through 50's lawsuit against Ross for an unauthorized remix of "In Da Club."By Keenan Higgins
- Gram50 Cent Reacts To J-Lo & A-Rod Turning Up To His SongJennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez partied to some classic songs, including one by 50 Cent, which elicited his jovial reaction.By Alex Zidel