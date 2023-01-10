Ja Rule and 50 Cent will never see eye-to-eye but most would agree that the latter came out the victor in their back-and-forth. However, it seems like Ja Rule will never live down his loss in his battle against Fif.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends the red carpet premiere of Starz “BMF” Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 05, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Case in point — Ja Rule’s performance at in Omaha, Nebraska in December. Power 106.9’s Jingle Jam booked Ja Rule to perform at the Baxter Arena. However, he was quickly reminded of his feud with the “21 Questions” rapper before he was even able to hit the stage.

Footage circulated over the past few days of the DJ playing 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” at the venue. It’s unclear at what point in the show this was but it clearly didn’t sit well with Ja’s team. Shortly after, a member of the rapper’s crew tried to shut things down. “Stop the show right here,” one person said. Another person says afterward, “Aye, cut that shit off!”

Someone played 50 Cent at Ja Rule’s concert. 😂😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/aFE38Cetvl — Plugged Soundz (@Pluggedsoundz_) January 9, 2023

Ja Rule out there 20 years later and still getting done in by 50 Cent 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/I2j4UJQdX1 — ⓐ (@amer1nh0) January 8, 2023

Though the footage is a month old, there hasn’t been any statement from Ja Rule about the matter. Chances are, he won’t be speaking about it any time soon. Or perhaps, he wasn’t even aware of what was going on at the time.

50 Cent, on the other hand, didn’t waste any time chiming in. He shared the footage on his Instagram page, revealing that he wished he was responsible for the mishap on stage.

“LOL Now this is some funny shit ! I wish i had something to do with it,” he captioned the post.

The feud between the two parties goes as far back as 1999. Though things died down for a while in the early 2010s, 50 Cent didn’t hold back on dissing Ja Rule whenever the opportunity came up.

We’ll keep you posted if Ja Rule ever ends up responding to 50 Cent.