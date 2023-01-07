Following the success of 50 Cent’s breakout 2003 single “In da Club,” the New York native went on to achieve a successful career in rap and business.

Ahead of the song’s 20-year anniversary, he was asked what inspired him to start the track with the iconic line, “Go shorty, it’s ya birthday.” The rapper then shared that they were simply the first lyrics he thought of.

Sitting down with Real 92.3, 50 Cent revealed earlier this week, “It’s just the first thing that came to mind. Like when you think of the nightclub…Even the ladies, right? When y’all go to the nightclub…when you go with your girlfriend and it’s her birthday you go with intentions to have a good time regardless to who’s there.”

Featured on 50 Cent’s debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, the song’s well-known music video shows the rapper partying at the club and infamously doing hanging sit-ups at the gym. “In da Club” producer Dr. Dre also made an appearance in the visual along with Eminem, who helped discover 50.

The song begins with the famous lyrics, “Go, shorty / It’s your birthday / We gon’ party like it’s your birthday / We gon’ sip Bacardi like it’s your birthday / And you know we don’t give a f**k it’s not your birthday.”

The album and hit single earned the “Many Men” rapper several Grammy nominations, with 50 Cent considered for Best Rap Song, Best Male Rap Solo Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best New Artist in 2004.

50 Cent was eventually able to expand his talent outside of the hip-hop community, later working with Vitamin Water, partnering with Effen Vodka, and becoming an overall mogul. In 2014, he added even more to his resume when he co-produced the hit Starz drama “Power.”

Though the series wrapped up with six seasons, it spawned several spinoffs including “Power Book II: Ghost” and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” 50 Cent also serves as executive producer of “BMF,” the crime series chronicling Big Meech’s Black Mafia Family.

Sound off in the comments with your favorite line from 50’s “In da Club” and check back in with HNHH for the latest hip-hop news.

[Via]