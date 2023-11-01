50 Cent Celebrates “In Da Club” Diamond Certification

50 Cent recently took to social media, celebrating yet another major accomplishment. The performer's 2003 Get Rich or Die Tryin' track, "In Da Club" has officially hit diamond status. He flexed the feat in a new Instagram post, reminding followers that he continues to take home wins, even for work he put out decades ago.

"Diamonds are forever," he wrote. "Yo that thing 50 cent is no joke. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi." Countless fans chimed in, praising the artist for the accomplishment in his comments section. The iconic track was released as the lead single for Get Rich or Die Tryin' in January of 2003. It eventually peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, become the New York native's first No. 1 song.

50 Cent Flexes Another Feat

e The catchy single's also gotten praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, and more. Luckily for fans, they can catch the 48-year-old performing "In Da Club" and more on his Final Lap Tour, which is currently in its international stretch. This month, the hitmaker is scheduled to make stops in France, Ireland, England, and more.

50 Cent's track "In Da Club" finally reaching diamond status isn't the only thing he has to be excited about lately, however. Last week, he dropped off a new trailer for the third season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, giving viewers a taste of what's to come. The Starz series is loosely based off of his own childhood. “So [shocked face emoji] I have the best tour and the best shows? How ya feel about it [Shrug emoji]," 50 Cent wrote. What do you think of 50 Cent's track "In Da Club" finally reaching diamond status? How do you feel about his celebratory post? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

