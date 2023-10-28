50 Cent Gives Fans First Look At “Raising Kanan” Season 3

50 Cent released the first trailer for Power Book III: Raising Kanan's third season on his Instagram, to the delight of fans. “So [shocked face emoji] I have the best tour and the best shows? How ya feel about it [Shrug emoji],” Fif captioned the post.

The trailer gives a nice little taste of what's coming for the characters as they continue trying to conquer the Big Apple. Raquel's desire to leave the game is stymied by a new and uneasy alliance with the old guard of New York's mob scene. Meanwhile, still beefing with Raquel, Kanan seemingly strikes out on his own to make a name for himself. However, that appears to put in squarely in the crosshairs of both Raquel and the newly-freed Unique. “They won’t all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all. There is no right and wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there’s just you," read STARZ's synopsis for the season.

Fif's Spirit Hustle Gets A New Partner

However, a new season of Power isn't the only thing Fif has got going on at the moment. Earlier this week, Fif announced a new partnership for his Sire Spirits brand - the New Orleans Saints. “New Orleans has a special place in my heart. It’s a city that exudes creativity and soul, and it’s an honor to partner with an organization like the New Orleans Saints that embodies those same values. Together, we aim to create unforgettable moments and experiences for the city and its fans," the rapper said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Saints were just as excited to bring Fif on board. “We are truly excited to partner with Sire Spirits. This collaboration represents a perfect blend of the energy and enthusiasm both the New Orleans Saints and Sire Spirits bring to the table. We believe this partnership will further enhance the game-day experience for our fans both inside and outside of the Caesars Superdome," said Matt Webb, the team's Vice President of Corporate Partnerships.

