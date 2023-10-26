Ja Rule Speaks On Stake-Bound Performance That 50 Cent Clowned Upon

The Ja Rule and 50 Cent beef is the stuff of legend these days, although a lot of its recent chapters have been them clowning each other back and forth online. Moreover, last month held a pretty hilarious instance of this when the former performed on a stake, evoking Jesus on the cross, at the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards. After the G-Unit mogul saw this, he quickly took to Instagram to blast him and what he perceived as an aggrandized ego. "Look at this s**t head, is he supposed to be Jesus?” he shared on Instagram. “WTF you can’t make this s**t up. LOL so stupid!"

Furthermore, Ja Rule elaborated on his motivation behind this show to Tashara Jones of Page Six at the recent Pencils of Promise gala in New York City in October. "I wasn’t on a cross, I was actually on a stake," he explained. "Which is what Jehovah’s Witnesses actually believe: Jesus died on a stake versus a cross. I feel like I’ve sacrificed a lot for this industry. Not nothing in the realm of Jesus Christ, don’t get me wrong, but it’s symbolism. I see nothing wrong with anybody seeing [themselves] in God, seeing their struggles through Christ. There’s nothing wrong with that, you know what I mean? I think that’s what the Bible is for."

Ja Rule Reveals Intent Behind Jesus Performance

In addition, the New York MC also called 50 Cent a "clown" and a "troll" that he doesn't bother with anymore. However, his claim unfortunately falls on skeptically deaf ears, because it's clear that he can't resist a chance to return the fire. Ja Rule aimed at his Queens rival's mic-throwing incident in a since-deleted Instagram post, which shows that he still has ill will towards him. Maybe that's too harsh of a way to phrase it; after all, these are mostly just jokes at the end of the day and nowhere near the level of aggression that they reached in the early 2000s.

Meanwhile, what did you think about this performance as a whole? Does the 47-year-old have a point or did you clown this just like Fif? However you may feel, let us know in the comments down below. Also, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Ja Rule and 50 Cent.

