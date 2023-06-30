Ja Rule recently had one of the most dramatic and over-the-top entrances to a show that the rap world had seen in a long time. Moreover, to kick off his performance at Nelly’s Hot In Herre Festival, a medical examiner brought the rapper out in a stretcher. After they “resuscitated” him, he began performing through his catalog after declaring he was one of the greatest. Of course, people clowning him online caught the attention of his longtime rival 50 Cent, who wasted no time in making fun of the theatrics. “LOL WTF,” he posted. “I ain’t gotta say s**t st*pid [ninja emoji]’s SMH.”

Furthermore, it seems like the “Blow” MC didn’t appreciate that at all, deciding to focus his response against 50 in particular. On Twitter, he called him out for always looking for chances to instigate their feud, and questioned why he’s always so quick to bash him online. “@50cent You’re like an obsessed side b***h… [laughing emoji],” Ja Rule wrote on the social media platform. “Do me a favor and TAKE MY D**K OUT YOUR MOUTH!!! Pause.” Some things never change, and this feud certainly won’t anytime soon.

Read More: Ja Rule’s “Venni Vetti Vecci” Turns 24

Ja Rule Thinks 50 Cent Is Obsessed With Him

Ja Rule hits back at “obsessed side b-tch” 50 Cent over online roasting https://t.co/FoC4kyecyo pic.twitter.com/cl37PGcX7I — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 30, 2023

That being said, Ja Rule has actually previously expressed that his relationship with 50 Cent isn’t actually as contentious as they make it seem. For one, during an interview with The Shade Room, the 47-year-old posited that, if Fif were to walk in the room, nothing would really happen between the two. Considering that their feud started under much more violent and confrontational circumstances, it seems like social media and performances are their only true arena these days. With that in mind, maybe all that the G-Unit mogul wants to do is poke fun at the idea and keep up some playful sparring with his historic nemesis.

Meanwhile, the Murder Inc. MC recently formed part of a great celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 BET Awards. Alongside a slew of other iconic rappers like Chief Keef, Fat Joe, EPMD, and many more, they represented various rap eras. Ja continues to be a force in the game, even if his veteran status and social media antics are the reason for that these days. Regardless, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Ja Rule and 50 Cent.

Read More: Ja Rule Would Sell His Catalog Under One Condition

[via]