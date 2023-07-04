troll
- MusicBoosie Badazz Trolls His Son After Rough Night At The ClubEven though some fans took this as a bizarre instance of fatherly love, it's still heartening to see that the rapper can handle this with a laugh.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Trolls Diddy For Decling Grammy Invite50 Cent is still having fun at Diddy's expense.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsDDG Reveals His "Daughter" With Halle Bailey In New Troll PostIf there's one thing about the Michigan native, it's that he's going to use all this social media attention to his advantage.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsDDG Returns Fire At Trolls Saying Halle Bailey Bought Her Own Christmas GiftsWith each new pregnancy rumor or mocking comment thrown his way, the rapper finds new ways to comically clap back on social media.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Shows No Mercy To Diddy Amid Cassie AllegationsEven though Cassie and the Bad Boy executive settled their case, his G-Unit counterpart doesn't think this is over for a second.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeThe Game Slams Troll Who Calls Him 50: "I'm 43 B**ch Ni**a... Get Ya Panties Out Ya Cheeks"Apparently there's an age limit on reposting memes on Instagram now.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRick Ross Trolls DJ Envy As Feds Deny iHeartRadio RaidEnvy's alleged involvement in a real estate scandal continues to unfold and garner reactions.By Ben Mock
- SportsSnoop Dogg Trolls Shannon Sharpe For "First Take" Makeup, Hall Of Famer RespondsSnoop hit Sharpe with a church-related deep cut.By Ben Mock
- Music50 Cent Trolls Keefe D After He Asks Diddy For HelpFif has made his stance on the debate very clear.By Ben Mock
- MusicJ Prince Jr. Trolls Gunna With Pet Mouse On IGJ Prince Jr. shared a video of a mouse he found that he's named Gunna.By Cole Blake
- SportsDillon Danis Disputes Logan Paul Trolling MaterialDanis is back to posting again.By Ben Mock
- SportsLogan Paul Starts Trolling Dillon Danis With Threesome Claims And Stammer VideoLogan is no longer pulling his punches. By Ben Mock
- MusicEarl Sweatshirt Trolls Fans At His "Doris" Shows By Teasing Frank Ocean AppearanceLoving Frank's a little different, fans don't like him a lot.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsIrina Shayk Tennis Thrist Traps Trolled By Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Amid Tom Brady RomanceShayk seemingly can't shake her past on Instagram.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsLil Meech Trolled By Summer Walker Fan With "Groceries" RequestA fan brought up Lil Meech's "groceries" excuse when they ran into the actor over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSukihana Blasts Troll Making Fun Of Her LooksSuki said that it's hard enough dealing with beauty standards without dealing with online trolls.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Yachty Trolls Andrew Tate For Declining To Meet With Drake Over Nail PolishLil Yachty jokingly takes the blame for Drake's newfound appreciation for nail polish. By Aron A.
- MusicSummer Walker Puts Instagram Troll On BlastSummer Walker had the perfect response to a troll on her Instagram.By Lavender Alexandria