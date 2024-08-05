Vince Staples Trolls Fan For His Attempt At Performing "Big Fish" On Stage At Lollapalooza

Vince Staples challenged the fan to prove he's not racist.

Vince Staples trolled a white fan at Lollapalooza by challenging him to perform "Big Fish" to prove he wasn't racist. Staples picked the fan, Stefan, out of the crowd and began peppering him with questions. Eventually, he brought him up on stage to partake in the bit.

“If you do this right, I’m not gonna think you’re racist. If you f*ck this up, I’m gonna think you say n****r when you go home," Staples remarked. Stefan confirmed he doesn't say the word when he's in private. From there, Stefan struggled to remember the lyrics to "Big Fish." He got out Juicy J's part on the hook, "I was up late night ballin' / Countin' up hundreds by the thousand." Afterward, a fan on X (formerly Twitter) asked Staples: "Why did you punish us with that kids terrible attempt at big fish [crying emojis] you knew he didn't know it?" He responded: "You right I did… my bad."

Vince Staples Performs At Lollapalooza In Chicago

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 04: Vince Staples performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 04, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)

In response to Staples' post, fans joined in on the jokes. "U saw that tall white boy sprinting thru the crowd and took the opportunity to give some reparations, u good," one user wrote back. Another wrote: "Thank you for an actual real audience participation segment that was funny as hell." Staples released "Big Fish" on the tracklist to Big Fish Theory back in 2017. Check out the full clip from Lollapalooza below.

Vince Staples Brings A Fan On Stage