lollapalooza
- MusicSZA Attends Doja Cat Tour Show As She's Confirmed To Headline Numerous Lollapalooza FestsSZA was at Doja Cat's headlining show just as some new performances of her own were announced.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBillie Eilish Honors Angus Cloud During Lollapalooza SetBillie Eilish joined Zendaya, Drake, and many more to pay tribute to Angus Cloud in the wake of his passing.By Cole Blake
- MusicKendrick Lamar's Lollapalooza Day Two Set Had All The Hits & No MissesTo no one's surprise, Mr. Morale stole everyone's heart in the crowd- and had them going wild.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralTems' Lollapalooza Performance Gets Heaps Of Praise On TwitterThe Nigerian singer-songwriter continues to captivate audiences.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Nas X Fan Throws Sex Toy OnstageThe incident occurred at Lollapalooza in Stockholm yesterday.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDrake Filmed Himself On Fan's Phone At Lollapalooza ArgentinaThe 6 God was full of surprises during his performance, some good and some bad.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsDrake Sings Argentina's World Cup Song At LollapaloozaLa Mosca Tse-Tse's "Muchachos, ahora nos volvimos a ilusionar" was the unofficial anthem for the nation's successful World Cup run, but just because Drizzy played it doesn't mean there wasn't controversy.
By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralLil Nas X Claps Back At Troll Saying He's "Fake Gay"Even rapper Saweetie got dragged into slander concerning the "Montero" artist's Lollapalooza set.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake's Lollapalooza Argentina Set Cut Short, Fans UpsetThe Canadian singer reportedly blocked his show from being streamed minutes before going on stage, stared 15 minutes late, and ended his set about 30 minutes early.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Performs "Down Souf Hoes" Feat. Saucy Santana At Lollapalooza Ahead Of Song's DebutFans are demanding an immediate release for the fire collaboration.By Evelyn Meyer
- MusicLil Durk Emerges For The First Time Since His Eye InjuryLil Durk & DJ Khaled link up following the rapper was hit in the face with an explosive at Lollapalooza.By Aron A.
- TVDoja Cat's Crush Joseph Quinn Rocks Out With Metallica Backstage At LollapaloozaThe English actor's "Stranger Things" character played a legendary rendition of "Master of Puppets" on the Netflix original series.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJhené Aiko Shows Off Her Belly Bump With Big Sean At LollapaloozaThe couple received an abundance of love as Jhené's belly was out for everyone to see.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureCordae's "Civil War General" Beard Stole The Show During His Lollapalooza SetThe 24-year-old announced via Instagram that he's got new music on the way soon.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMiley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears While Mourning Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor HawkinsMiley Cyrus fought off tears while remembered Taylor Hawkins during her performance at Lollapalooza in Brazil.By Cole Blake
- AnticsJoyner Lucas Deletes Tweets About MGK & Lollapalooza, Says Russians Hacked HimJoyner Lucas uses the most played-out excuse to explain his Twitter rant about Machine Gun Kelly and Lollapalooza.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoyner Lucas Disses Machine Gun Kelly & Lollapalooza, Pulls Out Of FestivalJoyner Lucas called out Lollapalooza for writing his name in small letters on the festival lineup, pulling out of the gig and dissing headliner Machine Gun Kelly.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLollapalooza Announces 2022 Lineup: J. Cole, Lil Baby, Doja Cat & MoreLollapalooza taps J. Cole, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly and more.By Jordan Schenkman
- MusicDaBaby Promised Lollapalooza A Video Apology To Save SetDaBaby allegedly didn't hold up his end of the bargain and was removed from Lollapalooza's line-up as a result. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureSign Language Interpreter Translates Cardi B's "WAP" Verse & Goes ViralA sign language interpreter has gone viral for translating Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" lyrics.By Cole Blake
- MusicMiley Cyrus Fans Weren't Happy With Playboi Carti's Lollapalooza SetWhile awaiting Miley Cyrus' set at Lollapalooza, some of the singer's fans found themselves trapped in the rage after Playboi Carti hit the stage.By Joshua Robinson