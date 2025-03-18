Lollapalooza Announces Stacked Lineup For 2025

Lollapalooza 2024 was filled with heavy hitters in the rap and R&B departments. The same goes for this year, thankfully.

As for dates and ticket information, here's what we know. Lollapalooza 2025 will kick off on July 31 and run through August 3. Per Uproxx, the cheapest four-day tickets can be had on Thursday, March 20, at 10 a.m. CT for one hour only. At 11 a.m. CT, the prices will rise. That is when the general on-sale begins. If you want to get that deal, you use this link here for more details.

Rocky is another excellent choice as well. He's obviously a free man after getting acquitted in the turbulent and lengthy legal battle with A$AP Relli. Moreover, this is another opportunity for him to maybe share some snippets from DON'T BE DUMB. Finally, you can't go wrong with Doechii either. She just won her historic first GRAMMY, taking home Best Rap Album with her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. Additionally, she's on the brink of becoming a solidified superstar and this is a great chance for her to inch closer towards that title.

It's about to music festival season once again, and Lollapalooza is joining the slew of competitors in announcing their lineup. Per their social media post just moments ago, it's looking like an incredible year to head down to Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. For our hip-hop/R&B readers/fans out there, this is one you do not want to pass up on. In terms of the headliners the genre9s) will be represented by Tyler, The Creator , A$AP Rocky, and Doechii. Overall, these are great picks. Tyler was supposed to perform here in 2024. But due to some odd conflicts, he wasn't able. Now, he's returning and fresh off his mega-successful LP in CHROMAKOPIA.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.