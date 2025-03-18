Lollapalooza Announces Stacked Lineup For 2025

It's about to music festival season once again, and Lollapalooza is joining the slew of competitors in announcing their lineup. Per their social media post just moments ago, it's looking like an incredible year to head down to Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. For our hip-hop/R&B readers/fans out there, this is one you do not want to pass up on. In terms of the headliners the genre9s) will be represented by Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, and Doechii. Overall, these are great picks. Tyler was supposed to perform here in 2024. But due to some odd conflicts, he wasn't able. Now, he's returning and fresh off his mega-successful LP in CHROMAKOPIA.
Rocky is another excellent choice as well. He's obviously a free man after getting acquitted in the turbulent and lengthy legal battle with A$AP Relli. Moreover, this is another opportunity for him to maybe share some snippets from DON'T BE DUMB. Finally, you can't go wrong with Doechii either. She just won her historic first GRAMMY, taking home Best Rap Album with her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. Additionally, she's on the brink of becoming a solidified superstar and this is a great chance for her to inch closer towards that title.
When Does Lollapalooza 2025 Start?
Other acts that will be at Lollapalooza 2025 in these spheres include Dominic Fike, JPEGMAFIA, Young Miko, T-Pain, Isaiah Rashad, Mariah the Scientist, and more. As for the rest of the main attractions they are pop phenoms Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, and K-pop group TWICE (the first-ever in the genre to headline Lollapalooza). Then, Luke Combs, Korn, and Rüfüs Du Sol round out a diverse collection.
As for dates and ticket information, here's what we know. Lollapalooza 2025 will kick off on July 31 and run through August 3. Per Uproxx, the cheapest four-day tickets can be had on Thursday, March 20, at 10 a.m. CT for one hour only. At 11 a.m. CT, the prices will rise. That is when the general on-sale begins. If you want to get that deal, you use this link here for more details.