Tyler The Creator Cancels Lollapalooza & Outside Land Festival Sets, Megan Thee Stallion & Sabrina Carpenter Replacing Him

Tyler, The Creator expressed that he can no longer keep his commitments, and apologized to fans who were excited about his performances.

Tyler The Creator is one of the best performers alive right now, and anytime he's headlining a festival, it's a great chance to see him at peak powers. Sadly, he announced on Thursday morning (June 20) that he has to cancel his slots at Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 1 and Outside Lands in San Francisco on August 10. These festivals acted quickly to secure replacements, though, and fans will be treated to Megan Thee Stallion and Sabrina Carpenter instead, respectively. While this news surely disappointed many fans and concert-goers, unfortunately not all live performances can work out as scheduled, and the Los Angeles native just so happened to be the latest example in this common reality.

"I hate saying this but I have to cancel Lollapalooza and Outside Lands," Tyler, The Creator wrote on Twitter, which contained a vague explanation and sincere apologies and remorse. "I made a commitment that I can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. That is not sexy at all. Please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. Love."

Tyler The Creator Pulls Out Of Lollapalooza & Outside Lands Festivals

Of course, this carries a particularly different sting to it depending on whether or not you went to Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" concert last night (Wednesday, Juneteenth). Tyler, The Creator was one of many hometown artists who came out for a special guest performance, electrifying the crowd with "WUSYANAME" and "EARFQUAKE." Out of all the surprises and invitees both onstage and in the crowd, the Hawthorne creative was probably the one that shocked fans the most. After all, his name didn't appear much in fan speculation about who would join K.Dot for the momentous occasion, and not a single soul complained about this welcome link-up.