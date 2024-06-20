Tyler The Creator Cancels Lollapalooza & Outside Land Festival Sets, Megan Thee Stallion & Sabrina Carpenter Replacing Him

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: Maverick Carter (L) and Tyler, the Creator attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on April 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Tyler, The Creator expressed that he can no longer keep his commitments, and apologized to fans who were excited about his performances.

Tyler The Creator is one of the best performers alive right now, and anytime he's headlining a festival, it's a great chance to see him at peak powers. Sadly, he announced on Thursday morning (June 20) that he has to cancel his slots at Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 1 and Outside Lands in San Francisco on August 10. These festivals acted quickly to secure replacements, though, and fans will be treated to Megan Thee Stallion and Sabrina Carpenter instead, respectively. While this news surely disappointed many fans and concert-goers, unfortunately not all live performances can work out as scheduled, and the Los Angeles native just so happened to be the latest example in this common reality.

"I hate saying this but I have to cancel Lollapalooza and Outside Lands," Tyler, The Creator wrote on Twitter, which contained a vague explanation and sincere apologies and remorse. "I made a commitment that I can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. That is not sexy at all. Please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. Love."

Tyler The Creator Pulls Out Of Lollapalooza & Outside Lands Festivals

Of course, this carries a particularly different sting to it depending on whether or not you went to Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" concert last night (Wednesday, Juneteenth). Tyler, The Creator was one of many hometown artists who came out for a special guest performance, electrifying the crowd with "WUSYANAME" and "EARFQUAKE." Out of all the surprises and invitees both onstage and in the crowd, the Hawthorne creative was probably the one that shocked fans the most. After all, his name didn't appear much in fan speculation about who would join K.Dot for the momentous occasion, and not a single soul complained about this welcome link-up.

Meanwhile, for anyone that knows the extent of Tyler, The Creator's longevity as an artist and performer, they know that he will likely repay these canceled festival headline sets soon with more great performances. Also, this longevity became very apparent in his music when his 2013 album Wolf recently reached over a billion streams on Spotify. Hopefully Golf Wang fans who looked forward to Lollapalooza and Outside Lands get another chance soon to see their GOAT. But at least Los Angeles got a special treat to make up for it.

