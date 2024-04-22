Tyler The Creator Reveals Why He Was Jealous Of Doja Cat's Coachella Performance

Tyler The Creator says he was jealous of Doja Cat’s Coachella performance because she was surrounded by backup dancers and got to wear wigs. Performing again at the festival this weekend, he joked that the set made him want to do an Igor show again.

“I was with Doja Cat yesterday,” he said. “And I told her,’I’m jealous that you have backup dancers. N****. Just a bunch of sweaty n****s onstage with you, helping you look sweaty. F*ck. She got the wigs and sh*t. I need to do the ‘Igor’ sh*t one more time with the wig and sh*t.”

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Asks Fans To Use Their Phones Less During His Coachella Performance

Tyler The Creator Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tyler, the Creator performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Parker Genoway, a creative director and designer for Silent House who worked on Doja's set, discussed how it came together with Uproxx. “She was always like, ‘I want a dinosaur. I really want a dinosaur,’” he told the outlet. “And so when we started thinking about, ‘Let us work backwards. What kind of world could this be? Is this prehistoric, or is this post-apocalyptic? Has society crumbled?’… I think when I like to create a world, I want layers and I want versatility, and I want to be able to deliver a show that evolves and does not just stay the same the whole time.”

Tyler The Creator Shows Love To Doja Cat

Elsewhere during Tyler's set, he performed his 2011 collaboration with Frank Ocean, "She." When it became clear fans thought Ocean would be coming out to join him, Tyler tempered expectations. "Y'all know this song? Oh, sing the song, 'cause this n***a not coming out. We don't... We don't know where that n***a is, so... It's on y'all. You know it?" Be on the lookout for further updates on Tyler The Creator on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Tyler The Creator Speaks On Frank Ocean's Elusive Nature During Coachella Set

[Via]