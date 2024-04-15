Doja Cat Tears Up The Coachella Stage With Thrilling "Demons" Performance

Coachella 2024 wrapped up its first weekend yesterday and Doja Cat was easily one of the best performers. The community of hip-hop fans and attendees seem to think the same, as her wildly creative and avant-garde sets were a major part of her success on stage. The pop rap mega star's goofy and unapologetic personality has earned a lot of hate online as of late. But you can tell her imagination ran free when it came to putting this show together and fans have not been complaining about it in this case.

Numerous publications such as Variety, Rolling Stone, and Los Angeles Times have been raving about it as well, further hammering it home as one of the best parts of Coachella. One of Doja Cat's sets that has been making the rounds online since last night has been her performance of "Demons" from Scarlet. People have been drawn to the crazy outfits her background dancers were donning, including Doja's elongated blonde wig. Also making statements where her fellow performers, as they totally covered in blonde suits that made them look like ungroomed dogs.

Doja Cat Puts A Twist On "Demons" For Coachella

As for song itself, "Demons" took on a more orchestral and somehow darker tone than the original. Fans in The Neighborhood Talk's IG comment section were loving the choreography and the passionate performance from Doja. "Doja right now is a CLEAR example of why I love this s***! If you can’t perform, if you aren’t in rehearsal, if you don’t have the creative direction you DO NOT love this s***!!!!!!" Another person adds, "Now that's what you call an artist 10/10 song 10/10 performance."

What are your thoughts on the show that Doja Cat put on at Coachella? Is she the best female rapper in the game right now, why or why not? Where does rank amongst rappers as live performers? Have you been bumping any of the new tracks from Scarlet 2: CLAUDE? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Doja Cat and Coachella. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

