- MusicNicki Minaj Announces Headlining Set At J. Cole's Dreamville FestivalShe also announced a massive tour in support of her new album. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDoja Cat Announced As Headliner Of Rock In Rio Lisbon FestivalDoja will bring her new album "Scarlet" to the fest next year. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSZA Attends Doja Cat Tour Show As She's Confirmed To Headline Numerous Lollapalooza FestsSZA was at Doja Cat's headlining show just as some new performances of her own were announced.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKendrick Lamar's Lollapalooza Day Two Set Had All The Hits & No MissesTo no one's surprise, Mr. Morale stole everyone's heart in the crowd- and had them going wild.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYeat Came Out To Massive Headliner-Sized Crowd At Wireless FestivalLondon was all the way turned up with the Oregon MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKendrick Lamar Promises He'll "Be Back" After Governor's Ball PerformanceKendrick Lamar had a message for fans after headlining Governor's Ball.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicUsher Says He's Interested In Headlining Super Bowl HalftimeUsher says he'd be down to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.By Cole Blake
- MusicFrank Ocean Teases New Album During Coachella PerformanceFrank Ocean confirmed that he's got a new album on the way at Coachella.By Cole Blake
- MusicKendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, & More To Perform At Bonnaroo 2023Bonnaroo 2023 has a star-studded lineup featuring Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, and more.By Cole Blake
- SportsRihanna In Talks To Headline NFL's Next Super Bowl Halftime Show: ReportLast year's show – headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem – will be hard to top.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDJ Khaled Taps Future & Lil Baby To Co-Headline "Days Of Summer" Cruise 2023Future and Lil Baby will be co-headlining DJ Khaled's "Days Of Summer" cruise in 2023. By Aron A.
