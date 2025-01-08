Drake Has Been "Ducking" Rolling Loud For Years, According To Co-Founder

Drake has apparently turned down all sorts of major events throughout his career.

There's no doubt that when you think of the premier music festivals relative to hip-hop, Rolling Loud immediately comes to mind. It's one of the longer running live events in the genre, with it recently celebrating 10 years just last month. They went all out to celebrate it too, grabbing headliners Travis Scott, Future, and Playboi Carti. That's also a major reason why Rolling Loud continues to bring millions of fans every year; they can grab the big names. However, one artist in particular they cannot seem to wrangle in is Drake.

If they collaborated it would most likely be a smashing success. However, given the current temperature on Drizzy, that may not be so. But in all the years before the Kendrick Lamar feud it definitely would have "fed families," as kids these days say. It's unclear to many as to why this still hasn't gone through, and its especially baffling to one of Rolling Loud's co-founders. According to Uproxx, Tariq Cherif made an appearance on Big Boy's radio show to talk about their recent Rolling Loud California roster announcement among other pertinent details.

Drake Had Apparently Received A Triple Headlining Offer Too

However, at one point during their chat, Big Boy asked if there was someone Tariq and the crew have been wanting to perform. The host even said he didn't have to name names, but he went ahead and spoke it into existence. "I’ll say it, I don’t care. I feel like Drake’s ducking us," Tariq began. "I got no beef with Drake... like Drake, I feel like he’s a great artist. We’ve been trying to book him forever."