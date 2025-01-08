Kanye West Claims Adidas "Used" Him In Scathing Instagram Rant

NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ye aired out his grievances.

Kanye West is the most opinionated rapper of all time. He has never held his tongue, even when he knows it will land him in controversy to not do so. Kanye West has also had a contentious dynamic with Adidas over the years. The rapper and brand have collaborated on some historic shoe designs, but their falling out has become the stuff of industry legend. West decided to unleash his frustration on Adidas, however, in a lengthy Instagram rant on Tuesday evening.

Kanye West claimed that Adidas is still benefiting from his Yeezy brand, despite cutting ties with the brand. "When you google http://Yeezy.com the adidas site comes before the Yeezy site," he wrote on Instagram. "Stop doing this. Stop doing your moves to hold me back. Our partnership is done." West went on to accuse Adidas of trying to cripple his financial status when the brand decided to no longer work with him. "You're a 60 billion dollar company that froze my accounts," he explained. "Now I'm back on my feet (no pun intended) and I'm not going to stand for this (no pun again)."

Kanye West Believes Adidas Is Holding Him Back

Kanye West proceeded to call out Adidas and fashion designer Jerry Lorenzo for taking his ideas and failing to properly credit or compensate him. "I had major issues with adidas because of design theft and oppression before 'the tweet,'" he noted. "Jerry was corny and disloyal for doing work with Adidas after the way they handled things." The most pointed bit of critique aimed at the brand, however, came in the middle of Kanye West's written rant. The rapper claimed that Adidas merely used him to boost sales and their creative profile. "They never wanted to truly work for the king," he opined. "They wanted to use the king. Get paid, more than they would get paid anywhere else."

Kanye West's lengthy takedown of Adidas arrives months after the brand attempted to put an end to the controversy surrounding their partnership. Adidas chief executive Bjorn Gulden claimed that the "drama" involving West "belongs in the past" as recently as October. He also told reporters that remaining Yeezy stock should be sold by 2025. It appears as though Kanye West still has problems with Adidas. He also told followers that he has been working on new Yeezy designs. "I've been working on ten other styles for the past 2 years," he teased. "It's Yeezy for the people."

