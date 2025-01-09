Adidas Removes Yeezy Products From Site After Kanye West Rant

FYF Fest 2015 - Day 1
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 22: Kanye West performs at FYF Fest 2015 at LA Sports Arena &amp; Exposition Park on August 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brian Gove/WireImage)
Ye got the results he wanted.

Kanye West demanded, and he received. The rapper took Adidas to task on Tuesday night with a lengthy Instagram post. He complained that the brand continued to promote and benefit from his Yeezy design, despite the fact that Adidas has severed ties with him. When you google http://Yeezy.com the adidas site comes before the Yeezy site," he claimed. "Stop doing this. Stop doing your moves to hold me back. Our partnership is done." A day later, and Adidas seemingly followed Kanye West's request. The iconic brand has taken down all references to Yeezy products on their website.

Kanye West previously felt that Adidas was trying to have its cake and eat it too. As of Wednesday night, however, this could no longer be the case. The brand has no mention of Yeezy products anywhere on the site. This extends to past news articles about Yeezy as well. If you attempt to select images to articles on Yeezys, you will be met with an empty page. All articles pertaining to Kanye West, and his designs, have been wiped by Adidas. The brand did, admittedly, announce that 2025 would be the year they severe all ties with Yeezy.

Kanye West Accused Adidas Of "Using" His Creativity

Adidas chief executive Bjorn Gulden expressed an eagerness to put the Kanye West drama behind him during an October press conference. "There [aren’t] any more open issues," the executive stated. "And there is no money going either way. There were tensions on many issues [but] both parties said we don’t need to fight any more... [It] belongs in the past." Gulden went on to clarify that Adidas' Yeezy stock was intended to be sold off by the end of 2024. Bjorn Gulden and Kanye West's relationship has been tense, to say the least, over the last few years.

The rapper drew worldwide backlash for his Anti-Semitic remarks in 2022. These remarks are what led to Adidas severing ties, and withdrawing their involvement in Yeezy. The brand issued an official statement condemning West's remarks. Gulden, however, claimed that the rapper did not mean what he said during a 2023 appearance on the podcast In Good Company. "I don’t think he meant what he said and I don’t think he’s a bad person," he explained. "It just came off that way... I think Kanye West is one of the most creative people in the world."

