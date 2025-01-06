Kanye West Celebrates Bianca Censori's 30th Birthday With "Shocking" NSFW Video

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been living life to the fullest lately. The "married" couple is currently in the Maldives and it's all for the wifey who just turned 30 this weekend. Videos of the the Australian architect/model and controversial rapper have been floating around social media of them enjoying the sights and sounds around them. For example, they shared a loving and passionate dance on the beaches at nighttime with the locals banging their drums, helping create a wonderful atmosphere. But outside of some alone time together, Kanye West is making sure to let everyone know how eye-catching his partner is.
"In a massive shock," the VULTURES creator took to his volatile Instagram page to celebrate Bianca with a NSFW video. In the black and white filtered clip, she's relaxing in a bathtub at their resort completely nude. The audio is cut out, so you'll have to read her lips. But Ye captioned the post with a simple but always effective, "happy birthday baby." Then, according to TMZ, he uploaded for a second time, presumably to his IG Story as it's not on his page anymore.
Kanye West Celebrates Bianca In The Most Ye Way Possible
It's another short video and in it, Bianca Censori is dancing with Spanish actress Penelope Cruz. Kanye West added a shorter caption to this one writing, "happy 30th." The origins of this clip are unknown, but nonetheless, it's always good to see a partner showing their significant other love. With the new year underway, it will be interesting to see what's next for this unorthodox couple.
Last year was filled with turbulence for many reasons. Lawsuits, breakup rumors, and inappropriate outfits were just about everything that couple made headlines for. It's no secret that they aren't the most beloved celebrity link-up online and in the media. But it's clear that they aren't going anywhere anytime soon, so we just hope that for their sake they stay out of the negative spotlight as much as they possibly can.