Kanye West Shows Off Bianca Censori's Provocative Curves To Start His 2025

New Year, new look? Not yet...

Kanye West rang in the New Year by reaffirming his love for his wife Bianca Censori, posting some pictures of them together on Instagram to usher in. Her outfit for the shoot was, as you can probably guess, quite sultry and flattering, presenting her curves in a tight see-through top, fishnet leggings, a draping black dress bottom, and barely-there lace. Ye, on the other hand, donned a simple black shirt, pants, and shoes with some silver chains. They're still going strong this year even amid all the controversies surrounding them as a couple. Unsurprisingly, though, a lot of that backlash is for the Chicago artist.

For example, Kanye West's return to Twitter and frequent social media activity as of late has distracted fans from some more pressing matters. Many continue to call out his new Yeezy designs as evocative of alleged Nazi symbolism, a claim that he can easily dismiss as a reach and as mere coincidence. But considering the antisemitic rants that the multi-hyphenate engaged in starting in 2022, this feels a bit too far to offer up the benefit of the doubt in many fans' eyes.

Kanye West's New Pictures With Bianca Censori

Other Kanye West narratives as of late don't carry that same weight, though, as people are reacting to a pretty invasive clip of his 2020 lawsuit deposition – and his volatile behavior during it – from the A&E show, Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath. Many choose to just laugh at these antics and leave it at that, but amid other legal action alleging sexual harassment and other crimes, it's hard to take lightly with this full context in mind. Hopefully those situations can clear up and find a resolution so he can get back to bettering himself through his bond with Bianca Censori or just focusing on his craft.

Whether Kanye West's next album Bully even lands or not, fans hope that this dedication to his work will center his mind and prevent some of the more worrisome behavior and rhetoric that's floating around his name right now. At least he has an anchor in Bianca Censori, one that continues to stick by him despite the scrutiny around them. We can't guess as to what their relationship looks like, but we hope that Ye's finding peace within it, and hopefully beyond it one day.