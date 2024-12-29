Kanye West Finally Makes His Return To Twitter With An Unsurprising Message

Of course this is the first thing Ye tweets out since reactivating his account.

Kanye West fans think that something big could be on the way, as he recently reactivated his Twitter following a contentious relationship with the social media platform. You likely remember the barrage of tweets that have landed him in hot water over the past decade or so, most notably his blatant antisemitism and his revelations about the Kim Kardashian divorce, among many others. Well, Ye finally made his first tweet since coming back, and for now, it's nothing too wild. He simply prompted fans to go to the Yeezy website to buy his new merch drop, although that comes with its own controversy.

For those unaware, Kanye West recently caught a lot of flack for including alleged Nazi symbolism as part of this new Yeezy merch drop. While this is far from the first time that he's used his clothing and designs to provoke and outrage, this might be the most egregious and less self-aware example of that, surrounded by pure combativeness. So yes, this first tweet is nothing to write home about and things are at least pretty civil at the moment. But even a merch promo can carry its own controversial baggage.

Kanye West Is Back On Twitter

With all that in mind, we have no idea what to expect from Kanye West's Twitter or his moves in general in the near future. All we can hope for is that, at some point down the line, he stops co-opting his controversies and bigoted remarks for the sake of attention. In addition, this follows some other bizarre social media activity from the Chicago artist, as he recently puzzled fans with a vague message on his Instagram Story.