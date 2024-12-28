Kanye West Uploads Incredibly Vague And Odd Message To His Instagram Story

Kanye is always up to something on social media.

Kanye West is just an unpredictable dude overall. So, when it comes to posts on his social media they are equally as enigmatic. Case and point his most recent upload to his Instagram Story. The Georgia-born icon left his over 20 million followers with a simple, yet undefined message. "Come on man you know that s*** is hosed down. You know that s*** mopped, s*** scrubbed." That's all Ye had to say and its got everyone puzzled, worried, and cracking jokes. "Man they don got OG 😕" one user writes under DJ Akademiks' repost.

"Bro tryna introduce some new slang? 😂" another adds. "He's replying to Bianca, she asked him if he cleaned the patio outside," another quips. We don't have a clue of what this could even mean, but there are some wondering if this Kanye West's way of teasing new music. That could be a possibility, especially after he announced his next solo album Bully back in September. In that same breath, who actually knows if that will ever see the light of day.

Kanye West Fans Feel He's Losing It

We all know how Kanye album rollouts go, with the two disappointing VULTURES tapes being our most recent examples. But we are hoping for it regardless, as this could be a raw recording of some vocals for a single or something. These days though, Kanye is more so making headlines for his lawsuits, antics, and stepping out with his wife, Bianca Censori.

But maybe this return to social media will be a true sign of new music to come. He did just hop back on X (Twitter) as of yesterday, so we will have to wait and see what that all entails. Hopefully, it's not to spread any hate against groups of people. His latest YEEZY drop appeared to include some shadows of Nazi symbols in yet another non-verbal attack against the Jewish. Nothing is guaranteed with Kanye West, so just brace yourselves going forward.

