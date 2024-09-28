Kanye West Announces New Solo Album "Bully"

Ye has big things on the way.

During his recent performance in China, Kanye West took the opportunity to announce that he has more new music on the way. According to the Chicago MC, he's working on a solo album called Bully. It's unclear exactly when fans can expect to hear it in full, though he did give them a taste of what's to come. He played one new song from the album during the show, "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST."

Of course, Ye's latest announcement has social media users split. While some can't wait to hear what else he's been cooking up, others don't have high expectations. Many are also curious about what this means for the next volume of Vultures with Ty Dolla Sign.

Kanye West Teases New Music At Latest China Show

Ye's latest announcement doesn't come entirely out of left field either, as earlier this month, leaked text messages with Digital Nas suggested that he was locked in. In the texts, the producer praised something Ye sent him and encouraged him to do whatever it took to get it onto streaming platforms. "F*cking insane bro," Digital Nas said at the time. "I'm having chills rn listening." In response, Kanye declared that he's "going into [his] full Ye art studio mode."

As for what else Ye has been up to outside of music, he recently closed a deal on his Malibu mansion. He sold the property, which he previously planned to transform into a bomb shelter, for $21 million. He first purchased the oceanfront mansion in 2021 for roughly $57.3 million. It's been sold to Belwood Investments, a "real estate crowdfunding firm," according to TMZ. What do you think of Kanye West announcing a new solo album, Bully, during his show in China? Are you looking forward to it? What do you think of his song "Beauty And The Beast"? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.