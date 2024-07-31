Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Announce "Vultures 2" Release Date

Fans are skeptical, to say the least.

Fans have been eager to hear Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's album Vultures 2 for quite a while, and finally, it looks like they won't have to wait much longer. Today, a message on the Yeezy website revealed the project's release date. "VULTURES 2 COMING AUGUST 2ND," it reads simply. Of course, this news has prompted mixed reactions from fans, as they've been let down in the past.

Originally, the sequel to Vultures was slated for release in March, which came and went with no album in sight. In April, Ye said it would be dropping in May, which also didn't happen. It's to be seen whether or not the duo will stick to their schedule this time around, though social media users aren't too convinced they will.

Vultures 2 Should Arrive On August 2

"I’ll believe it when I see it," one X user says in response to the news. "Believe at your own risk," someone else jokes. While many are hesitant to get their hopes up, others can't help it. After all, Ye and Ty just announced a Vultures 2 listening party in Taiwan, had Adin Ross preview their Future collab on stream and more. Oddly enough, the announcement also comes just weeks after Ye told Rich The Kid that he was retiring. "I am retiring from professional music. Not sure what else to do," he wrote in a text, which RTK later posted on social media.