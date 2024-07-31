Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Announce "Vultures 2" Release Date

BYCaroline Fisher944 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Loud California 2024
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Fans are skeptical, to say the least.

Fans have been eager to hear Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's album Vultures 2 for quite a while, and finally, it looks like they won't have to wait much longer. Today, a message on the Yeezy website revealed the project's release date. "VULTURES 2 COMING AUGUST 2ND," it reads simply. Of course, this news has prompted mixed reactions from fans, as they've been let down in the past.

Originally, the sequel to Vultures was slated for release in March, which came and went with no album in sight. In April, Ye said it would be dropping in May, which also didn't happen. It's to be seen whether or not the duo will stick to their schedule this time around, though social media users aren't too convinced they will.

Read More: Kanye West Finally Sells Malibu Mansion After Slashing Price By $14 Million

Vultures 2 Should Arrive On August 2

"I’ll believe it when I see it," one X user says in response to the news. "Believe at your own risk," someone else jokes. While many are hesitant to get their hopes up, others can't help it. After all, Ye and Ty just announced a Vultures 2 listening party in Taiwan, had Adin Ross preview their Future collab on stream and more. Oddly enough, the announcement also comes just weeks after Ye told Rich The Kid that he was retiring. "I am retiring from professional music. Not sure what else to do," he wrote in a text, which RTK later posted on social media.

Fans weren't necessarily buying that claim either, which appears to have been the right move considering his latest announcement. What do you think of Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign announcing that their eagerly anticipated project Vultures 2 is slated for release on August 2? Do you believe them or not? Are you looking forward to hearing the album when it finally drops? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kanye West Admits To Porn Addiction In Leaked Version Of "Carnival"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...