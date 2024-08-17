Kanye West Delivers New Verse On Updated “Vultures 2” Track

Ye continues to update "Vultures 2."

Earlier this month, Kanye West finally dropped his eagerly anticipated album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures 2. The project arrived following various delays and has since earned mixed reactions from listeners. Many critics felt as though it left a lot to be desired. This seemingly prompted Ye to announce that he'll be updating the album in real-time on the Yeezy website.

Today, he delivered on his promise, updating yet another Vultures 2 track. "Forever" now includes a new verse, though the beginning of it was included in the original version. “Just to cope, just a possible word of hope, like/ Maybe, possibly, if, time didn’t exist/ Four billion years in this b*tch/ These lifetimes, blips," he raps.

Ye Raps About Time On "Forever"

While most X users agree that this is a solid verse, many are wondering why he and Ty didn't hold off for another couple of weeks to drop Vultures 2 in its final form. With that being said, it's unclear how many more updates they have in mind. This means there's no telling how long that could have taken. Some of the excitement surrounding the album release has also been overshadowed by some shocking new allegations, coming from none other than Ye's former Chief of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos.

He accuses the Chicago MC's dentist, Dr. Thomas Connelly, of providing him with a massive supply of nitrous oxide for recreational use. Of course, this sparked great concern among social media users, who got #SaveYe to trend on X. A screen recording of a worrisome text exchange surfaced earlier this week, which showed Connelly allegedly calling the legalization of recreational nitrous oxide "a long term goal." Ye then allegedly asked Connelly if he could bring him more of the gas. What do you think of Kanye West updating his Vultures 2 track "Forever" to include a new verse? How does it sound? Is this an improvement? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.