Kanye West Is Allegedly Addicted To Nitrous Gas

Milo Yiannopoulos made some serious claims about Kanye West.

Kanye West has a “dependence” on nitrous gas, according to the rapper's former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, who made the claims in an affidavit for a complaint against dentist Thomas P. Connelly. Citing concerns about West's "health and safety," Yiannopoulos complained about “the unlawful supply of enormous quantities of nitrous gas to a wealthy, famous patient for explicitly recreational use.” Connelly installed West's permanent titanium grill.

As noted by AllHipHop, Yiannopoulos further claims West's staff “were worrying about” his “dependence on the gas and speaking openly about it.” He describes employees witnessing “four large surgical tanks of nitrous oxide" at Bianca Censori’s apartment. Apparently by one point, West was talking “about it non-stop in meetings” and “seemed to be in an out of the inhaler mask on a near-constant basis,” and “communications ‘were becoming incomprehensible and contradictory.” Additionally, Yiannopoulos says Connelly “supplied West with advisors … who demanded gigantic sums for their services” and suggested “widespread and disruptive changes,” to his business. Altogether, Yiannopoulos claims Connelly “sought to exploit” Kanye West’s “psychological vulnerabilities.”

Kanye West Attends Berlin Fashion Week

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 1: Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024, in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

It's not the first time Yiannopoulos has linked West to the use of nitrous gas. Back in July, while calling out YesJulz on X (formerly Twitter), he described the rapper as a person with mental illness who is “hooked on nitrous thanks to the Doctor Death of Dentistry.” "I did everything I could to get Thomas Connelly, the Doctor Death of Dentistry, away from Ye," he wrote in another post. "@YesJulz and others sat back and watched the greatest living artist permanently destroy his brain with a neurotoxin. As long as the checks kept clearing, they all stayed quiet. Foul."