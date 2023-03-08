addiction
- MusicRappers Who Admitted To Having Addictions To LeanSeveral prominent names have gone purple in the past.By Demi Phillips
- MusicLil Mo Speaks On Battles With Opioid AddictionLil Mo gets raw and vulnerable on the podcast.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicNicki Minaj Gets Brutally Honest About Percocet AddictionNicki wasn't shy to admit her struggles.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYBN Nahmir Explains Why He's Going To Rehab For AddictionYBN Nahmir is battling alcohol addiction.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicDJ Drama's Opioid Addiction Cost Him Six Figures Every Year, He Says After RecoveryThe "Gangsta Grillz" icon is fortunately in a much better place, and recently reflected on the factors that compelled him to get clean.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Yachty Reveals He's Quit Lean, Debuts New HaircutLil Yachty is feeling like a whole new man.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNBA Youngboy's Cat Discusses His Drug Use In Bizarre Instagram PostFans are concerned after the rapper's cat took to social media.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDoodie Lo Reveals Lil Durk Paid $110K For Him To Go To RehabDoodie Lo says Lil Durked "saved" his life.By Caroline Fisher
- Music7 Rappers Who Are SoberRappers have become increasingly more outspoken, revealing their struggles with their addictions to drugs and alcohol. By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Reveals Just How Effective Rehab IsLil Uzi spent some time at a rehab facility, despite not wanting to go.By Alexander Cole
- MusicOffset Says Cardi B Inspired Him To Quit LeanOffset got very honest about his previous struggles.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTimbaland Thanks Jay-Z & Drake For Their Help Through His "Darkest Moment"Timbaland spoke candidly to Shannon Sharpe of his struggles with addiction.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVOrlando Brown Doesn't Care About Disney, Calls Himself ChristThe troubled former child actor makes another confusing statement.By Noah Grant
- MusicFamous Dex Celebrates 11 Months of SobrietyFamous Dex reveals that he has been sober for nearly a year. By Randy Mitchell
- Pop CultureMacklemore Reflects On Addiction, Says It Is "Like An Allergy"Macklemore recently discussed his struggles with substance abuse during a candid interview.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCara Delevingne Gets Real About Addiction: "There's An Element Of Feeling Invisible"After speculation regarding her sobriety ran rampant, Cara Delevingne gets honest about addiction and recovery.By Erika Marie