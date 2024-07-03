Kodak Black Announces That He’s Mostly Sober

Kodak Black is taking steps in the right direction.

Kodak Black has been open about his substance abuse issues in the past, and recently, he gave fans yet another hopeful update on his journey to sobriety. During an Instagram Live earlier this week, the rapper revealed that going a few days without substances is "nothing" for him now, which is a far cry from how he felt previously. "I'm sober for the most part," he declared.

He went on to say that "if the Gremlin can do it, y'all can do it," expressing a desire to motivate others battling substance abuse with his own progress. Kodak added that he's proud of himself for taking steps in the right direction. Of course, fans are flooding him with praise in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section for the inspiring feat.

Kodak Black Opens Up About His Sobriety Journey

"Love that for him," one Instagram user says. "A win is a win," someone else writes. Others are commending him for being so transparent with his supporters about the pitfalls of addiction and trying to encourage others not to go down the same road he did. Kodak Black's latest remarks on sobriety arrive only days after he revealed that he regrets some of his most popular lyrics about drug use during a show in LA.