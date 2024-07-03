Kodak Black Announces That He’s Mostly Sober

Power 105.1 Powerhouse 2022
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 29: Kodak Black performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC at Prudential Center on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Kodak Black is taking steps in the right direction.

Kodak Black has been open about his substance abuse issues in the past, and recently, he gave fans yet another hopeful update on his journey to sobriety. During an Instagram Live earlier this week, the rapper revealed that going a few days without substances is "nothing" for him now, which is a far cry from how he felt previously. "I'm sober for the most part," he declared.

He went on to say that "if the Gremlin can do it, y'all can do it," expressing a desire to motivate others battling substance abuse with his own progress. Kodak added that he's proud of himself for taking steps in the right direction. Of course, fans are flooding him with praise in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section for the inspiring feat.

Read More: Kodak Black Fan Proposes To Him Onstage: Watch

Kodak Black Opens Up About His Sobriety Journey

"Love that for him," one Instagram user says. "A win is a win," someone else writes. Others are commending him for being so transparent with his supporters about the pitfalls of addiction and trying to encourage others not to go down the same road he did. Kodak Black's latest remarks on sobriety arrive only days after he revealed that he regrets some of his most popular lyrics about drug use during a show in LA.

The lyrics in question are from his 2022 track "Super Gremlin," in which he raps about taking fake Percs. He clarified that had he actually been taking fake drugs, he'd be "dead" by now, and that it can be incredibly dangerous. The performer explained that he didn't want listeners to hear the line and get the wrong idea. What do you think of Kodak Black revealing that he's mostly sober these days? Are you happy to see him taking steps towards sobriety? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kodak Black Admits He Regrets “Super Gremlin” Bar About Fake Percs: Watch

[Via]

