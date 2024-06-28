Kodak Black Fan Proposes To Him Onstage: Watch

Kodak Black was flattered.

It goes without saying that it's been a busy few months for Kodak Black. On top of releasing new music, the rapper has dealt with some serious legal woes, family drama, and more. He's also been performing more in recent weeks, which can come with its own set of challenges. Earlier this week, however, he was met with a fun surprise at his show in LA. While onstage, a fan got down on one knee and proposed to him.

Luckily for the dedicated fan, he said "Of course," and went on to marvel at how well the engagement ring fit. Kodak seemed flattered by the sweet gesture, and she seemed overjoyed by his response. It's unclear whether or not they exchanged numbers or anything after the fact, though they did appear to hit it off.

Kodak Black Says "Of Course"

Unfortunately, however, not all of Kodak Black's recent interactions with fans have been positive. During his performance at Summer Smash earlier this month, for example, someone in the crowd hurled a water bottle his way. As one would expect, he was pretty upset and proceeded to confront him about it. The rapper called the overzealous festivalgoer various names before urging others in the audience to pinch and tickle "his st*pid a** to death." Eventually, he decided to just walk off, leaving fans disappointed.