Kodak Black Is Looking Toward A Better Future On Reflective Single "Dis Time"

If there is one word you could use to describe most if not all of Kodak Black's career it would be "troubled." The Florida rapper has dealt with numerous legal setbacks, outlandish statements, and severe addictions. However, the hitmaker has been ushering in a new era lately and looking to change the perception that has engulfed him. In early April he revealed that he had dramatically reduced his Percocet usage and he has been seeing incredible results.

"Bro, I'm proud of myself. I've never been this happy in my life, bro. I don't know where this came from, what the f**k going on," Kodak explained. "My dosage so low that I can't believe it myself. Man, I'm telling y'all, bro." All of this self-improvement seems to have the rapper rejuvenated and it has been a treat to witness. Now, Kodak is bringing these life lessons into his music, doing so on a new single "Dis Time."

Listen To "Dis Time" By Kodak Black

"Thinkin' 'bout all my seeds, I gotta be there for them in the mornin' / And they gotta see me when they get up early," Black aptly mentions after welcoming a child with Maranda Johnson. These are just a handful of bars that show his willingness to continue to improve. On top of enjoying this revelation, Kodak has been making sure to keep up the output as well. "Dis Time" comes after a slew tracks like "Shampoo," "Non Believer," and "Stressed Out."

Quotable Lyrics:

So I stay on alert, stopped poppin' that molly, it was makin' me nervous

And lately, I ain't been in the projects like that, I done learned

N****s be hatin', and they'll put them crackers on you 'cause they scared

I revived my career, I was trippin' last year, my vision got blurry

Now I'm seein' it clear, every decision I makе gon' be worth it

From now on, yeah, evеry minute gon' count on this Earth

