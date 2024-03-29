Kodak Black Raps About All That Is Holy On "Non Believer"

Kodak evokes the style of NBA YoungBoy in some respects on this cut.

BYZachary Horvath
kodak black non believerkodak black non believer

With his latest releases, Kodak Black has been getting more and more personal. The Florida rapper and singer has not had the cleanest record outside of music, but it seems he is trying to change his image. While not every track in this style has landed for him, we can certainly appreciate the effort in expanding his tonal range. That is what Kodak Black is doing on this latest single "Non Believer."

This is now the fourth major release that we have seen the multi-hyphenate on. One of his best performances of the year without a doubt landed on "JEEZU." THE BOOK OF CLARENCE soundtrack cut featuring Doja Cat and Adekunle Gold, was a powerful cut and major highlight on the project thanks to Black's contributions. Like that film, Kodak is also focusing on God and religion.

Read More: DJ Premier & Snoop Dogg Deliver A West Coast Kick Back On "Can U Dig That?"

Listen To "Non Believer" By Kodak Black

He mentions Jewish holidays, the Islamic faith, and much more across "Non Believer." The message that Black is trying to live a better life by turning to religion to help him. While the flows are clumsy, the ideas are certainly there. Be sure to check out this new single above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Non Believer," by Kodak Black? Is this one of his better releases as of late, why or why not? Do you think a new album is on the way? What is your favorite element of the track and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kodak Black. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Would you give me somethin' to drink if I was in the hellfire
I travel all the way to Mecca on my barefoot
To find the truth 'cause I don't like when people tell lies
On Yom Kippur, I always turn into a wolf
Put the Glock in the converter and it turn into a rifle
Gunpowder in my dreads, I'm smokin' paper out the Bible

Read More: Yung Miami Continues To Decline Any And All Diddy Rumors

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
jeezu doja cat kodak black adekunle gold jeymes samuelSongsDoja Cat, Kodak Black, And Adekunle Gold Bring High-Level Performances On Jeymes Samuel-Produced "JEEZU"
adekunle gold the life i choseSongsAdekunle Gold Will Have Summer Parties Going Crazy With “The Life I Chose”
kodak black shampooSongsKodak Black Drops Some Crazy Bars On "Shampoo"
jeymes samuel the book of clarence soundtrackSongsJeymes Samuel Brings "THE BOOK OF CLARENCE" To Life With Star-Studded Soundtrack