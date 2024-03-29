Kodak Black Raps About All That Is Holy On "Non Believer"

With his latest releases, Kodak Black has been getting more and more personal. The Florida rapper and singer has not had the cleanest record outside of music, but it seems he is trying to change his image. While not every track in this style has landed for him, we can certainly appreciate the effort in expanding his tonal range. That is what Kodak Black is doing on this latest single "Non Believer."

This is now the fourth major release that we have seen the multi-hyphenate on. One of his best performances of the year without a doubt landed on "JEEZU." THE BOOK OF CLARENCE soundtrack cut featuring Doja Cat and Adekunle Gold, was a powerful cut and major highlight on the project thanks to Black's contributions. Like that film, Kodak is also focusing on God and religion.

Listen To "Non Believer" By Kodak Black

He mentions Jewish holidays, the Islamic faith, and much more across "Non Believer." The message that Black is trying to live a better life by turning to religion to help him. While the flows are clumsy, the ideas are certainly there. Be sure to check out this new single above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Non Believer," by Kodak Black? Is this one of his better releases as of late, why or why not? Do you think a new album is on the way? What is your favorite element of the track and why?

Quotable Lyrics:

Would you give me somethin' to drink if I was in the hellfire

I travel all the way to Mecca on my barefoot

To find the truth 'cause I don't like when people tell lies

On Yom Kippur, I always turn into a wolf

Put the Glock in the converter and it turn into a rifle

Gunpowder in my dreads, I'm smokin' paper out the Bible

