Kodak Black Gets Lyrical Over Drake Beat On "11 am In Malibu"

A little while ago, Drake sent a challenge out to every rapper in the game to rap over some of his beats. He did so by announcing it on an Instagram story back in November when he said, "Dropping the instrumentals this week I wanna hear who's barring up." Those instrumentals were the For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition deluxe songs. Fabolous has taken on that task a couple of times and now Kodak Black is throwing his name in the hat.

The Florida rapper is not known to be a lyrical spitter. He is more so someone you go to for bangers. However, that is not to say Kodak Black does not have the deeper cuts in his discography. One of them is popular amongst fans, "Too Many Years."

Listen To "11am In Malibu" By Kodak Black

Kodak is not directly taking on Drizzy's initial test, but he is rapping over an original For All The Dogs cut. "8am in Charlotte" is one of the Canadian MC's entries in his hallmark time stamp series. Kodak Black is following in his footsteps and does so pretty well. Underneath his warbly delivery is some pretty solid writing. "Fell asleep in the Ghost, thought I seen a n**** face / Lil' dawg say, "Bеfore he let you shake 'em, he'll snake ya" / And if the b**** leave, then she gon' send them folks, she waitin' / Lil' dawg say, "Before he let you shake 'em, he'll snake ya." While the writing is solid overall, Kodak is also dissing someone in the lyrics. But, you will have to listen for yourself to see who he calls out.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "11am In Charlotte," by Kodak Black? Is this his greatest performance ever, why or why not? Do you like turnt Kodak or more low-key songs from him and why? Will and should Boosie Badazz respond? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kodak Black. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm startin' to understand that I'm a threat to these n****s and I was just playin'

And I got longevity, and it's been longevity, and n****s been scared of me

From ever since I remember, that's what the streets tell me

I don't even care 'bout that s*** though, I'm tryna get rich, ho

Who Boosie think he is? Who you n****s think you be?

Woke up out the door, in the whip, I poured eight (Pour eight, man, say)

